M&T Bank Corp Has $406,000 Stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

FDMT opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

FDMT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

