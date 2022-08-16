M&T Bank Corp Has $409,000 Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNRL. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Brigham Minerals Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MNRL opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Activity at Brigham Minerals

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,002 shares of company stock worth $24,653,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

