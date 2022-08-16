M&T Bank Corp Has $412,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after buying an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,767,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 439,115 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,480,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 314,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 42.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Union to $17.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

