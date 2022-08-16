M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,519.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 613,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 575,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NCLH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

NCLH opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

