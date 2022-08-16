M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in PG&E by 2,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,044,000 after buying an additional 14,215,581 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $96,237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $63,803,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 9,706.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,036,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after buying an additional 4,985,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

PG&E Stock Up 2.1 %

PCG stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.22. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.