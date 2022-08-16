M&T Bank Corp Invests $352,000 in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.63. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $8,869,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,761,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,419,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

