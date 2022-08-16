M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 695,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,441,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

