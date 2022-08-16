M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMC. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.