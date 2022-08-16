M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 55,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

