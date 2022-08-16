M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,145 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.
Equitable Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68.
In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,614 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
