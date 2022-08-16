M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,895 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Veracyte Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of VCYT stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
