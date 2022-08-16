M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,730 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHX opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.