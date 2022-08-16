M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MGY opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $30.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

