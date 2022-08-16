M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,377,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after purchasing an additional 159,814 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,475,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 131,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,027 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $275.14 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $248.63 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.63 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

