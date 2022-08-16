M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

