M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.58. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $136.42.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

