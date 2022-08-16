M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 229,069 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

