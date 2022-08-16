M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,517 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after buying an additional 298,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,453,107 shares of company stock valued at $97,920,299. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

