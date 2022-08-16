M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,286 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

NYSE PHM opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

