M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,204 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,833,000 after purchasing an additional 628,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,955 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,093,000 after purchasing an additional 882,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

