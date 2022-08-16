M&T Bank Corp Sells 607 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.89. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

