M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,211 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 12.7% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 174,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,264.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 372,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 344,997 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $568,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 51.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 590,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

