M&T Bank Corp Sells 738 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 1,104.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 349,403 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Washington Federal by 652.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 208,686 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,929 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Washington Federal Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $38.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

