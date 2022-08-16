M&T Bank Corp Takes $349,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYND opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Beyond Meat Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

