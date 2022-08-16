M&T Bank Corp Takes $368,000 Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,877 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

