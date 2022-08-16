M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,832,000 after purchasing an additional 212,915 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.