M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth about $255,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ManTech International by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ManTech International by 10.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,620,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.68. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

