M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 852.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,409,000 after buying an additional 1,962,795 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,291,000 after buying an additional 1,865,701 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after buying an additional 1,754,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.