National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$91.00 at Barclays

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.82.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$93.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.89. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.729999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

