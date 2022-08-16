Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 380.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,227 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,240,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177,465 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Navient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 1.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 1,373.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 670,016 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.