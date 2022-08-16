Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NEO opened at C$14.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$595.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$10.48 and a 12-month high of C$22.85.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$210.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.5814358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,375,380. Insiders bought a total of 35,600 shares of company stock worth $426,408 over the last ninety days.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

