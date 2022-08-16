Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 104.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.10.

NVRO stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

