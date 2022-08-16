Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 104.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.10.
Nevro Stock Performance
Nevro Profile
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nevro (NVRO)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.