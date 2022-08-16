New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.9 %

SSTK stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

