New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 94,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its position in LSB Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,798 shares during the period. Robotti Robert raised its position in LSB Industries by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 394,294 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LSB Industries by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 308,175 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LSB Industries by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 287,077 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LSB Industries Price Performance

About LSB Industries

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.