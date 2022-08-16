New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,028 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 224,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,939 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCC stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

