New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Scholastic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 176,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Scholastic Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Scholastic

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

In other news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,003.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.