New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 1,864.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 219,066 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 37.0% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 148,394 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Shares of SOVO opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.69. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

