New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 27,936 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,936 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 768,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 93,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 651,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 357,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 105,554 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

