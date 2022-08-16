New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 349 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cogent Communications Price Performance

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.50%.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.