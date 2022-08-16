Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Lowered to $6.00

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIND. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 4.55.

KIND stock opened at 3.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 4.47. Nextdoor has a 1-year low of 2.47 and a 1-year high of 18.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, Director David L. Sze acquired 2,175,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.35 per share, for a total transaction of 7,287,985.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,802,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nextdoor news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,253,364 shares in the company, valued at 18,649,442.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Sze bought 2,175,518 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.35 per share, with a total value of 7,287,985.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,739,936.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,937,072 shares of company stock worth $28,686,502. 41.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Nextdoor by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

