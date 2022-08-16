Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NPI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.94.

TSE NPI opened at C$45.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.95 and a 12 month high of C$47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

