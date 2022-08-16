ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton Sells 2,813 Shares

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

