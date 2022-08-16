Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Organogenesis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Organogenesis Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $4.87 on Monday. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $637.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 188,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Organogenesis by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,534 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 121,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,734 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Organogenesis by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.
