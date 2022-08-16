Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 317,369 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $115,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 336,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 22.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

