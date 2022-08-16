Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,299 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 21.9% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,664 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $162,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 87.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.7% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 62,650 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCC opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

