Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,947. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

