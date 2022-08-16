Patrick Goepel Buys 82,000 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $477,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,348.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 15th, Patrick Goepel purchased 18,000 shares of Asure Software stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 853,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

