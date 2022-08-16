Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 451 shares of company stock valued at $57,968 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

NYSE PEN opened at $174.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.44. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.