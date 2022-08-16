Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1,320.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $132.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.14.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.