Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Popular were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.91. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

